Widespread rain: Timeline

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The work week is off to a wet start with soaking rains Monday and more expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
Showers will push in from the west and should hit the downtown Cincinnati area by 8 a.m.
Rain will be widespread by 10 a.m. and continue throughout the day and evening.
Temperatures are chilly and in the mid-30s. We will rise to a high of 46 degrees later.
The low tonight will be 43.
Rain will continue Tuesday before 5 p.m. Temperatures will warm into the low-50s.
Drizzle could fall overnight as the low slips to 40 degrees.
More rain is likely Wednesday, mainly before noon. Otherwise, it will be cloudy.
Thermometers won’t move much and hover around 40.
We could see a wintry mix of rain and snow by Wednesday night as colder air returns. The low temperature is expected to fall to 25 degrees.
The rest of the week looks dry, but much colder.
Daytime highs will be in the 30s with overnight lows in the 20s and upper teens.
