Cincinnati man arrested for Illinois double-homicide

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former Chicago resident now living in Cincinnati was arrested Monday in connection with a 2016 double-homicide, according to Fox32 Chicago.
The homicides reportedly happened in Dekalb County, Illinois, west of Chicago.
Jonathan Hurst, 52, was arrested in Cincinnati on two counts of first-degree murder, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.
Investigators were reportedly able to tie Hurst to the deaths of Patricia Wilson, 85, and her 64-year-old son, Robert Wilson using cell phone records and DNA evidence recovered from the scene.
According to the Enquirer, investigators searched public genealogy databases and built a family tree that led to Hurst.
Wilson and her son were found beaten to death Aug. 15, 2016 in their Sycamore home, the sheriff’s office said.
Their car was reportedly stolen from their home and recovered days later near the Lincoln Park Zoo on the north side of Chicago.
The Enquirer says Hurst is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center awaiting extradition to Illinois.
