Cloudy, damp, rainy, for the remainder of your Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On and off light rain this afternoon, with temperatures near 50 degrees. Look for a mild night before temperatures drop on Wednesday.
Then a cold front arrives on Wednesday with a few rain showers during the first part of the day. As the temperature drops slowly Wednesday afternoon, rain showers will change to light, wet snow showers. The pavement temperatures Wednesday afternoon and evening will be warmer than freezing as the light snow falls meaning roads will be wet. As the snow ends wind speeds will increase and drying of roads will be the rule.
All snow will end before dawn Thursday. A few lingering flurries and isolated wet spots could cause icy patches Thursday morning but those will be rare. Air temperatures will be cold through the week then quickly warm Monday. Look for daytime highs in the low to mid 30′s for the second half of the week.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.