Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard arrested on federal charges, source says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Democratic Cincinnati City Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard has been arrested on federal charges, a source tells FOX19 NOW.
Dennard was arrested on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in federal court at 1:30 p.m.
The federal indictment for her case is sealed, the source said.
FOX19 NOW is working to gather more information on the charges she faces.
We reached out to Dennard’s lawyer, Erik Laursen, for comment. He said he is heading to the courthouse but would not comment any further.
