Ft. Wayne looks to extend streak vs Denver

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jarred Godfrey has averaged 15.9 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Mastodons. Brian Patrick has paired with Godfrey and is accounting for 11.7 points per game. The Pioneers have been led by Ade Murkey, who is averaging 18.1 points and 5.9 rebounds.ACCURATE ADE: Murkey has connected on 40.3 percent of the 62 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 15 over his last three games. He's also converted 71.2 percent of his free throws this season.