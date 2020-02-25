Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL's new scouting drills are designed to do three things: Give scouts a better evaluation of draft prospects in the evolving game; make workouts more competitive; create more entertainment for fans. League officials announced late last week they would introduce 16 new drills at this week's annual event. National Invitation Camp President Jeff Foster says the most sweeping changes have been debated for a couple of months. The first of roughly 300 players are arriving in Indianapolis this week. Workouts will run Thursday through Sunday.