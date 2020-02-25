Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Emil Bemstrom scored 4:35 into overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. Bemstrom knocked home a rebound for his seventh of the season. Nick Foligno scored twice for the Blue Jackets, and Stefan Matteau tied it with his second of the season midway through the third period. Connor Brown had two goals for Ottawa, which traded away two of its top offensive players at the deadline earlier in the day. Colin White also scored, and Marcus Hogberg had 41 saves in Ottawa’s third straight loss.