Hyster-Yale Materials: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share.
The maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts posted revenue of $834.8 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $35.8 million, or $2.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.29 billion.
Hyster-Yale Materials shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $49.91, a fall of 33% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HY