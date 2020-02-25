Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TEACHER GUN TRAINING-INDIANA
Indiana teacher gun training plan failing amid opposition
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal for requiring annual training for teachers who carry guns inside Indiana schools has been scuttled amid a disagreement over whether it infringed on gun rights. The state Senate approved the bill this month, but a House committee chairman said Monday he wouldn’t be taking any action on the proposal. It specifies a 40-hour training program for teachers volunteering to be armed, followed by 16 hours of additional training each year. Teachers can be armed with permission of their school districts, but the state doesn’t have any training requirements. The proposal faced opposition from gun-rights supporters as being too heavy-handed and usurping local control.
AP-US-TEEN-SIBLINGS-SLAIN
16-year-old charged with murder in teen siblings' slayings
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 16-year-old Indianapolis youth is facing murder charges in adult court for the fatal shootings of two teenage siblings. Court records say Lometreus Sanders faces two counts of murder, dangerous possession of a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license. The charges were filed Monday. Sanders is charged in the Aug. 23 slayings of 16-year-old Nicholas Nelson and his 15-year-old sister, Ashlynn Nelson, at their home in an apartment complex on the city's far east side. Sanders initially was charged in juvenile court days after the slaying, but on Thursday he was waived to adult court. He was 15 when the slayings happened.
GOVERNOR'S FELLOWS
Deadline approaching for Indiana Governor’s Fellows program
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The deadline to apply for the 2020-2021 Indiana Governor’s Fellowship is days away. To be eligible for consideration, an application and all supporting materials must be postmarked or submitted via email by Friday. The Governor’s Fellowship places fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year. The program is open to college graduates who received their bachelor’s degrees in fall 2019 or spring 2020. Fellows are paid, full-time employees who participate in the day-to-day activities of state government. The application and submission guidelines can be found online at www.in.gov/gov/fellowship.htm.
BARBERSHOP SHOOTING-CHICAGO
Arrest made in shooting at Chicago barbershop that injured 5
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of shooting five people at a Chicago barbershop in January has been charged with attempted murder. The victims included three children. Walter Jackson of East Chicago, Indiana, was scheduled to appear in court Monday, a day after his arrest. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment on the charges. Police say two people fired shots through the window at the Gotcha Faded barbershop on Chicago's west side. The children ranged in age from 11 to 16. All survived. Police said the gunmen were targeting someone in the shop who wasn't shot.
SCHOOLS-VAPING
Indiana high school cracks down on student vaping with fines
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana high school is cracking down on students who vape. The South Bend Tribune reports that Mishawaka High School enacted a policy this year allowing resource officers to issue tickets to students caught vaping at least twice. Violations carry a $145 fine among other consequences. Mann says Mishawaka officials devised a plan last summer to address the mounting number of students vaping, a practice in which nicotine is heated and inhaled through a pen-like device. Mishawaka students received 75 out-of-school suspensions for tobacco use last school year. So far, 40 students have been suspended this year.
FATAL CRASH-PLEA REJECTED
Judge rejects fatal crash plea, surprising victim’s parents
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge has rejected a man’s plea agreement in a fatal 2015 car crash, frustrating the victim’s parents, who say they want the long-running case behind them. Twenty-three-year-old Justin Gladieux was driving a car in May 2015 when it collided with a truck in Elkhart County, killing his passenger, 24-year-old Nathaniel McConnell. Gladieux pleaded guilty in January to causing death while operating a vehicle with a marijuana metabolite in his blood. But The Goshen News reports that a judge rejected the plea deal Thursday, shocking McConnell’s parents, who say the crash that took their son's life was an accident.
CONTRACTOR PHONY INVOICES
Illinois contractor faces federal fraud charges in Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — An Illinois contractor faces federal charges in Indiana for allegedly defrauding a blight removal program of nearly $100,000 with phony invoices. Mahmoud “Mike” Alshuaibi was indicted by a grand jury on six felony counts of wire fraud, theft and making false statements. He's the owner of IESCO Construction, Inc. of South Holland, Illinois. He surrendered Thursday at a hearing before Magistrate Judge John Martin. It was immediately unclear if he had an attorney. He's due in court March 6. He's accused of stealing money from the Hardest Hit Fund, a federal program to demolish abandoned houses and eliminate urban blight.
CHURCH HOMICIDE
Man charged in 2019 homicide of woman in Indianapolis church
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 57-year-old man has been charged in the 2019 death of woman who was found strangled and stabbed inside an Indianapolis church. Murder charges have been filed against Robert Burks of Indianapolis. He's accused in the death of Julie Morey at St. Patrick's church. She was found dead in the church on Nov. 3, 2019. The homeless woman is being remembered as a kind and caring person. Burks is currently in custody in Monroe County for an unrelated case. Online court records do not list an attorney. A listed phone number for Burks could not be located Sunday.