Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

STATE LOANS-NONCOMPLIANCE
Attorney General says half of state loans not in compliance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says only half of the entities receiving state economic development loans substantially complied with the terms of the loan. Yost said Monday that the noncompliant groups received almost $14 million in loans closed out in 2018. Yost also says the state Development Services Agency modified grant requirements after the fact to allow grantees to be compliant. Yost likened this to moving the goal posts in a football game. A message was left with the Development Services Agency seeking comment. Yost is recommending that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and lawmakers review the loan program.
EX-OHIO HOUSE SPEAKER-FBI
Ex-House speaker traveling widely with FBI probe still open
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Social media posts show ex-Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger has traveled widely as a federal investigation into his travel and spending practices in public office remains open. The Dayton Daily News reports Rosenberger's Instagram feed shows him kayaking in Antarctica, vacationing in South America and visiting England. The 38-year-old Republican resigned abruptly in 2018, acknowledging the FBI was asking questions. Nothing new has been announced in 18 months. Rosenberger declined to say how he paid for the trips. He reported no employment in a May financial disclosure statement. Rosenberger said he's a private citizen and his personal life isn't newsworthy.
IN VITRO CHEETAH CUBS
World's first in vitro cheetah cubs born at Ohio zoo
POWELL, Ohio (AP) — Ohio zoo officials have announced that two cheetah cubs have been born through in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer to a surrogate mother for the first time. Officials said on Monday that the male and female cubs were born to 3-year-old Izzy at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Wednesday. The zoo's vice president of animal health says this development could have broader implications for managing the species' population in the future. Officials say it was the third time scientists have attempted the procedure and it was the first time it worked.
WOMAN SLAIN
Magistrate fired after denying protection order to woman
MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A county magistrate in Ohio has been fired after she denied a protection order for a woman who was killed less than a week later. The Mansfield News Journal reports Richland County domestic relations court magistrate Sharon May was fired on Friday. Gaberien Clevenger filed for a protection order against her estranged husband, Alec Blair, on Jan. 22. She was stabbed to death on Feb. 10, five days after May denied the order. Blair was charged with murder in her death. A message seeking comment was left for Blair's attorney. A Richard County domestic relations judge says she found there was “no error of law” in the magistrate's decision.
OPIOID CRISIS-CHILDREN
Fund to help Ohio child agencies battered by opioid crisis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's human services agency says it's investing nearly $1 million in an emergency fund to help county children services departments battered by the opioid epidemic. Kimberly Hall is director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. She says the Emergency Response Fund will help agencies in crisis because of large-scale staff turnover, a child's death, concerns about an agency's performance, or other emergencies. Nearly 16,000 children are in custody in Ohio, a record high largely attributed to parents and guardians being unable to care for them because of opioid addictions.
AP-US-UNIVERSITY-OF-MICHIGAN-DOCTOR-MEDIA
Victims turn to media to expose sex abuse by college doctors
The first man to publicly accuse a former University of Michigan doctor of sexual abuse says he contacted a newspaper over fears the allegations would be covered up. The Detroit News reported Robert Julian Stone's accusations the same day the university announced an investigation, triggering a flood of similar allegations. The latest scandal draws comparisons to those at other universities, where victims contacted newspapers before officials publicly acknowledged complaints against doctors. A 2016 Indianapolis Star investigation of sexual abuse in USA Gymnastics prompted a former gymnast to alert the newspaper to abuse by Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar, who's now in prison.
AP-US-OPIOID-CRISIS-PURDUE-BANKRUPTCY
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma starts ad campaign for claims
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is rolling out an advertising campaign to let people know they can file claims against the company over the toll of its opioids. The effort starting Monday is part of Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue's bankruptcy proceedings, which it is using to attempt to settle nearly 3,000 lawsuits. Most were filed by state and local governments. Efforts to notify people who might have a claim are a normal part of a bankruptcy. But Purdue's $23.8 million campaign is unusually expansive. It was worked out with input from a committee of creditors and others and approved by a New York-based judge.
AP-US-UNIVERSITY-OF-MICHIGAN-DOCTOR
Men hire lawyers over alleged abuse by U. of Michigan doctor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Several men alleging sexual abuse by a deceased University of Michigan doctor have retained law firms that are representing accusers who sued Michigan State University and Ohio State University in similar cases, attorneys said Monday. Dr. Robert Anderson, who died in 2008, is accused of assaulting patients and school athletes during medical exams. It's unclear if the University of Michigan will see the magnitude of lawsuits facing Ohio State, which are pending, and Michigan State, which settled for $500 million.
POLICE SHOOTING
Police: Officer shot man, injuries not life-threatening
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say an officer shot and wounded a man during a domestic situation at an Ohio home, but his injuries aren't considered life-threatening. Columbus police say patrol officers originally responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a burglary in progress but determined that the situation was “a domestic violence situation." They got into a confrontation with the suspect outside the home and he was shot by one of the officers. The 27-year-old man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is to face domestic violence and assault charges. Police say the matter is under investigation.
XGR-REFEREE ASSAULTS-LEGISLATION
Ohio legislation would make assaulting referees a crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pending Ohio House legislation would make assaulting referees while they do their jobs a crime. The House Criminal Justice Commitee is considering a bill that would make an assault a first-degree misdemeanor with an automatic fine of $1,500 and 40 hours of community service. Gongwer News Service reports that the current version of the bill wouldn't stop prosecutors from pursuing more serious charges based on available evidence. Ben Ferree is with the Ohio High School Athletic Association. He told committee members last week that assaults are on the rise and officials deserve protection.