Miami U fraternity members to appear in court on hazing, assault charges

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - Several of the 18 suspects facing charges following a fraternity hazing incident at Miami University will face an Oxford judge.
Hugh Webster, Michael Keen, James MacKeigan, Joshua Karl Plaster, Scott Sidner, Grady McMichen, Samay Pahouja, Bennett Faloni, Jonathan Rauch, Benjamin Grossheim and Conner Meek are expected in court Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.
According to an indictment, the violent hazing incident took place last March at the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, where students were beaten with spiked paddles, kicked and forced to drink countless amounts of alcohol and smoke marijuana.
The hazing incident ending up leaving one student hospitalized.
The indictment contains charges of assault and criminal hazing. Some of the men are facing two charges, while others face as many as six.
If convicted, they could potentially serve six months in jail for assault and an additional 30 days for criminal hazing.
The chapter has also been suspended until 2034.
Connor Meek is expected to change his plea.
Records show that Nicolas Griswold is expected to enter a plea of guilty or no contest later this week.
Tyler Joseph Glowaski has already pleaded guilty in this case.
Three other suspects, Nicholas Carmichael, Jason Londa and Alex Niezyniecki, are expected to face a judge on March 10.
The chapter has an option to petition after 10 years in 2029 to be reinstated on campus.
