Mild with showers on Tuesday, then a big temp drop

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wet pavement with scattered rain showers as your start your Tuesday. While it will not rain constant all day look for on and off light showers during Tuesday afternoon with temperatures in the low 50′s.
Then a cold front arrives on Wednesday with a few rain showers during the first part of the day. As the temperature drops slowly Wednesday afternoon, rain showers will change to light, wet snow showers. The pavement temperatures Wednesday afternoon and evening will be warmer than freezing as the light snow falls meaning roads will be wet. As the snow ends wind speeds will increase and drying of roads will be the rule.
All snow will end before dawn Thursday. A few lingering flurries and isolated wet spots could cause icy patches Thursday morning but those will be rare. Air temperatures will be cold through the week then quickly warm Monday. Look for daytime highs in the low to mid 30′s for the second half of the week.
