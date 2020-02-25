Northern Iowa looks to extend streak vs Evansville

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. AJ Green, Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman have combined to score 49 percent of Northern Iowa's points this season and 59 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Evansville, K.J. Riley, Sam Cunliffe, Artur Labinowicz and John Hall have collectively accounted for 56 percent of all Evansville scoring.