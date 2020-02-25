Norwood teen urges people not to ignore bone pain after she’s diagnosed with rare cancer

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - A Norwood teen is battling an extremely rare form of bone cancer called Ewing Sarcoma.
Haley Beach says she woke up in extreme pain one night in Nov. 2019. Her mother took her to the hospital and was told she might have pulled a muscle.
The 16-year-old says she went back home but then became paralyzed and started urinating on herself.
That’s when her mom says she knew Haley hadn’t just pulled a muscle so they went back to the hospital.
“My whole world changed," Haley’s mother Alysia Slaughter said. "I can remember just not even being able to comprehend what they were saying. It’s devastating news that no parent should ever have to hear.”
Since the diagnosis, things haven’t been easy for Haley and her family.
There have been weekly trips to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and times when Haley had to be admitted.
She is one of five children.
Slaughter says her husband is now out of work because he is trying to care for their other kids.
They say their focus is on trying to make sure Haley is comfortable.
“I was in the bathroom the other day, " Slaughter said. “I try not to cry in front of her and I broke down and I come out and she could tell I was really upset, she said, ‘Mom you know God only gives his toughest battles to his strongest warriors and I will be okay and if I am not, I made peace with God.’ She said I am just worried about you and dad that you guys will be okay.”
Slaughter says every day she’s amazed by her daughter’s strength when even on her worst days she manages to smile.
Haley is scheduled for surgery on Friday, but Slaughter says doctors told her this type of cancer reappears for many patients so she’ll have to get a scan every three months for five years.
Now Haley has a message for anyone who might be reading or watching her story.
“If you’re having symptoms of bone pain don’t be scared to go to the hospital," Haley said. “Don’t just shrug it off because I never thought it would be me, but you know it’s me.”
After the surgery, Haley will have to go through 7 more months of chemo.
The family has set up a PayPal account to help them through this difficult time. If you would like to help, click here.
