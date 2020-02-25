Partial building collapse displaces 3 families in Rising Sun

RISING SUN, Ind. (FOX19) - Three families were displaced in a partial building collapse in Rising Sun, Ind. overnight, according to Ohio County dispatchers.
Bricks fell onto the sidewalk from a 10-foot section of a back wall to a building holding a Mexican restaurant and apartments at Main and Poplar streets, they said.
They estimate it occurred sometime between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Someone reported it in a phone call to the the county’s non-emergency line.
Fire crews, police and the city engineer were sent to the scene.
No injuries were reported, but three families who live in the apartments were evacuated as a precaution.
It’s not clear where those families are now staying or when they might be able to return, dispatchers said.
The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.
