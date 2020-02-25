Police searching for critically missing Butler County teen

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy missing from his Ross Township home.
Kirk Colyer III was last seen leaving his home on Jeff Scott Lane, south of Hamilton, on Tuesday morning. He reportedly left on foot.
Ross Township police say Colyer was wearing jeans, a black button-up shirt, a grey hoodie and a blue and maroon Superman hoodie with tan Timberland-like boots.
If you have any information about Colyer’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Det. Johnson at 513.863.2337.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.