Popular payment apps pose some risk for users

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Credit card theft is rampant these days so many people have turned to payment apps like Venmo or Zelle.
66% of people are now using a payment app to exchange money according to Innovation Now, a coalition made up of industry giants like Apple and Google.
The most popular payment apps are PayPay, Venmo and Square Cash.
Experts say these apps are safe and may actually be safer than using your credit card.
Many of the payment apps use technology like encryption and tokenization to hide your account number from hackers.
Credit cards are vulnerable because someone can see your card and steal your information or grab a photo of the numbers on your card and make purchases.
If you do use a payment app, there are still three ways you could be at risk:
- Don’t lose your phone - the internet is full of advice about how to unlock someone’s phone
- Cyberthieves can steal your information if you add credit information to your mobile wallet while you’re on public Wifi
- Malware can be added to your phone if you click on bad links that are sent by a hacker.
Experts say nothing is completely safe but you can feel confident using payment apps, just take precautions to safeguard your phone.
