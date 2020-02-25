Sheriff: Missing 75-year-old NKY man found dead of hypothermia

A 75-year-old northern Kentucky man who went missing last week is dead, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.
George Ignaszak was found deceased Saturday in his gray, 2003 extended cab Chevrolet K-1500 pickup truck in Dry Ridge, sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post.
His family, who reported him missing, has been notified, said Grant County Sheriff Brian Maines.
Foul play is not suspected in Ignaszak’s death.
Preliminary autopsy results show he died from hypothermia, or exposure to cold, Maines said.
Sheriff’s officials have determined Ignaszak’s truck ran off Hopperton Lane near Interstate 75 at some point last week and got stuck in a ravine that is not visible from either side of the road, he said.
A farmer spotted the vehicle on Saturday, when the man ventured out on his property to his barn.
Ignaszak’s family told authorities he suffered early onset dementia so sheriff’s officials said they think he just got disoriented and didn’t know what to do once his truck wrecked in the ravine and got stuck.
It’s not clear what day the accident occurred or where he was driving to at the time, the sheriff said.
On Friday, sheriff’s officials put out an alert that Ignaszak was last seen Feb. 18.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.