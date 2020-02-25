Silver Alert issued for missing 9-year-old Indiana boy

LAWRENCE, Ind. (FOX19) - Police in Indiana have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 9-year-old boy.
Kamonnie Bennett was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Lawrence, Indiana which is 12 miles east of Indianapolis.
The Lawrence Police Department says the boy is 4 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Kamonnie was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, light blue jeans, and tennis shoes.
Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Kamonnie Bennett, contact the Lawrence Police Department at (317) 545-7575.
