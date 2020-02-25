Special election Tuesday in NKY

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Some Kentucky voters will head to the polls Tuesday.
A special election will decide who fills the vacancy in Campbell County’s 67th House District: Republican Mary Jo Wedding of Bellevue or Democrat Rachel Roberts of Newport.
Dennis Keene left for an appointment to Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration. He’s Commissioner of the Department of Local Government.
The 67th House District includes Newport, Bellevue, Dayton, Silver Grove, Wilder, Melbourne and precincts in Highland Heights and Southgate.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. They will close at 6 p.m.
For this election only, some polling locations have changed.
You can check out polling locations and maps on the Campbell County Clerk’s website.
