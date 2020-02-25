TravelCenters: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) _ TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $43.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Westlake, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $5.29 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 89 cents per share.
The truck-stop operator posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported net income of $33.3 million, or $4.12 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $6.12 billion.
TravelCenters shares have fallen slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 36% in the last 12 months.
