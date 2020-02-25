Wagner mother to appear in court for another pre-trial hearing

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - One of the suspects in the Pike County Massacre is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon for another pre-trial hearing.
Angela Wagner, her husband, and two sons are accused of killing eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
During her last court hearing, the judge made note of the fact that Angela was wearing her jail uniform whereas the other defendants have appeared in civilian clothing.
The judge said he will grant Angela that right as well if the defense requests it.
Angela Wagner, Billy Wagner, 47, and their sons Edward “Jake," 26, and George IV, 27, are charged with aggravated murder and face the possibility of the death penalty.
Angela’s mother Rita Newcomb, 65, and Billy’s mother Fredericka Wagner, 76, were accused of assisting with covering up the killings.
The victims in the massacre are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
All were shot in the head, most several times, according to autopsy records.
