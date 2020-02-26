Aiken student credits sister for good deed that went viral: ‘She’s the brains, I’m the brawn’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One day after a picture of 15-year-old Dontarius Caldwell helping a blind woman across the street went viral online, he’s giving credit where credit is due — to his younger sister.
“I’m not the only one,” he told FOX19 NOW Tuesday morning. “She’s the brains, I’m the brawn.”
Dontarius and his 14-year-old sister Dyamond are both 9th-graders at Aiken High School.
He says they’d noticed the woman at the intersection before, but on Monday, it was Dyamond who pushed him to help her across the road.
“We was at the bus stop,” Dyamond said. “I told Dontarius to help her, and he did.”
Dontarius recounts the deed: “I said, ‘Hey ma’am, do you need some help?' She said, ‘Yeah.’ I gave her my hand, she gave he hers, and we cross the street.”
They didn’t exchange names, he says. The woman said a simple ‘thank you,' and then they parted ways.
Aiken principal Lisa Votaw says she’s proud of Dontarius’s deed and that the whole school has felt its effects.
“First thing this morning, I met him in the hallway,” Votaw said. “He looked stunned, surprised! He said, ‘All I did was walk someone across the street, it’s the right thing to do.’ And I said, ‘You’re exactly right!’”
Dontarius says he’s surprised the picture went viral.
“You don’t get attention for doing good deeds,” he explained.
But he has this a message for others who might find themselves in his position.
“Give the helping hand,” he said. “If people don’t deserve it, still give it.”
