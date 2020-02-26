1 arrested after overdoses led to ‘major’ drug seizure, sheriff’s office says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One man was arrested after an overdose investigation led police to a “major” drug seizure, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
The Hamilton County Heroin Coalition Task Force, assisted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Division, executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Gardenwood Court on Feb. 21 and arrested 44-year-old Darrell Seay.
They recovered 673 grams of suspected fentanyl, 105 grams of suspected cocaine, 60 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 62 grams of suspected heroin, over $75,000 in cash, three cars, two Rolex-type watches and two handguns.
An investigation was started after officers were dispatched to a person down in a front yard on Jan. 14.
The sheriff’s office said during the call, they discovered two other victims suffering from overdoses inside a nearby residence. All three were treated and revived by Cincinnati Fire crews.
Cincinnati police contacted the Hamilton County Heroin Task Force to conduct the investigation. where several controlled purchases were made from Seay, including three sales where he had his 2-year-old daughter in the car while selling fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.
He is currently in the Hamilton County Justice Center on three counts of corrupting another with drugs, 10 counts of trafficking in drugs, one count of possession of drugs and three counts of endangering children.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.