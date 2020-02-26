Ash and Dash: Local church holds drive-thru service Ash Wednesday

UNION, Ky. (FOX19) - Churches across the Tri-State will hold Ash Wednesday services throughout the day.
Too busy to go?
One local church is offering a speedier alternative.
Union Presbyterian Church on U.S. 42 in northern Kentucky is offering drive-thru ashes so you don’t even have to get out of your car.
At a typical Ash Wednesday mass or serve, a priest, minister, or pastor will place ashes on a person’s forehead in the shape of a cross.
In drive-thru services, commuters drive up, roll down their window, receive ashes and someone from the church will pray with them.
Proponents of the drive-thru version say it brings traditional church services out into the community.
Union Presbyterian also will hold a traditional indoor church service at 7 p.m.
Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent, the six weeks before Easter spent reflecting and spiritually preparing for Christ’s resurrection. Easter falls on April 12 this year.
