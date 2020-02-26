C. Michigan looks to end streak vs Miami

SUPER SENIORS: Central Michigan has benefited heavily from its seniors. Kevin McKay, David DiLeo, Dallas Morgan and Rob Montgomery have combined to account for 64 percent of the team's scoring this year and 67 percent of all Chippewas points over the team's last five games.NIFTY NIKE: Nike Sibande has connected on 31 percent of the 84 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 80.4 percent of his free throws this season.