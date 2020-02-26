Cincinnati City Councilman David Mann takes steps to run for mayor

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Councilman David Mann is taking steps to run for mayor in 2021.
The Democrat tells FOX19 NOW he has formed an exploratory committee to raise money for the race.
On Wednesday, Mann’s treasurer changed his race from council to mayor on campaign paperwork at the Hamilton County Board of Elections.
That’s the first step in the process to run.
Mann said he is not sure yet if he will run, but he has been openly concerned over recent City Hall scandals involving fellow council members.
On Tuesday, Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard was arrested on federal charges of bribery, attempted extortion and honest services wire fraud.
She and four other council members also are the focus of a grand jury convened by a special prosecutor reviewing a referral for criminal prosecution of dereliction of duty, a recommendation from Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber.
But Mann downplayed all that in an interview Wednesday, saying the timing of the treasurer designation change was “completely random.”
He said he simply needed to change the race designation for his treasurer in order to change the name of his re-election committee.
It’s called “Mann for Council” now, he said, "and that’s not a good name when you are trying to ask people to donate to the mayor’s race so the new name of the committee is “Mann for Cincinnati.”
So why does he want to run for mayor and why now?
“If and when I have an announcement, it’s incumbent on me to lay that all out. I think I have something to offer to Cincinnati and if I decide to run I’ll lay out my ideas and vision for the future," he said.
Mann previously served on city council from 1974 to 1992 and came back and was elected in 2013
He was mayor three years in the early 80s and 90s and also served in U.S. Congress two years.
So far, Mann is the only one to file any kind of papers indicating a mayoral run besides Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman, who recently announced he has decided against it.
Democratic Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld, the top vote-getter in the last two city elections, has been ramping up to run and raising thousands of dollars.
