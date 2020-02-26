Dennard to make decision on city council ‘by the end of next week’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The attorneys representing Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard released a statement following her arrest on federal charges.
Martin Pinales and Eric Eckes released the following statement:
“Ms. Dennard looks forward to addressing the serious allegations made against her. She understands there are immediate questions about her continued service on City Council. She recognizes that her constituents deserve to know whether she will continue to serve in the seat to which she was elected while she works to clear her name. To that end, Ms. Dennard will make a decision about her future on City Council by the end of next week.”
The Democrat is accused of bribery, attempted extortion and honest services wire fraud, according to court records unsealed Tuesday.
Dennard is accused of engaging in and attempting acts of bribery and extortion and trying to exchange her votes for money between August and December 2019.
Federal records show Dennard said she needed money for rent, a car and attorney fees. She also texted the employee a picture of an eviction notice.
The criminal complaint alleges she requested $10,000 to $15,000 for personal expenses from an employee at a law firm representing a stakeholder in The Banks development on the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati.
She deposited $10,000 in a personal bank account the same day she received it and requested the additional $5,000 in advance, the criminal complaint states.
“Records indicate the same day she received the $5,000 in cash, Dennard booked two seats on a Sept. 22, 2019 flight from Cincinnati to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. On Sept. 27, 2019, she booked two return tickets. Financial records indicate Dennard spent more than $4,000 total on the Florida trip to include accommodations at the Opal Sands Resort in Clearwater, Fla. and the airfare,” the DOJ said in a news release.
According to court records, Dennard agreed to give her support to a proposed land swap with Hilltop Basic Concrete necessary for construction of a music venue at The Banks development on Cincinnati’s riverfront.
On Tuesday, she appeared in federal court in handcuffs and leg irons and was released on her own recognizance but ordered to surrender her passport.
She was not present in the first city council meeting since her arrest on Wednesday.
If convicted, Dennard would no longer be able to be an elected official in Ohio.
State law prohibits people from holding office if they are convicted of a felony of fraud, theft, or deceit, according to Ohio Revised Code.
Dennard will continue to hold her city council seat for now.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost could launch the process of seeking her suspension. He could ask the Ohio State Supreme Court to establish a special commission, one typically made up of retired judges from various counties in the state, to review the case and decide.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says he has contacted representatives in the attorney general’s office and they are keeping all options open regarding a suspension for Dennard.
If she is suspended or agrees to be suspended while her criminal case works through the court system, a previously designated council member she has on file with the council clerk will pick her successor, said Hamilton County Democratic Chairman Tim Burke. That person is Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld, city officials confirmed Tuesday.
