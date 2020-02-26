Greif: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) _ Greif Inc. (GEF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $32.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share.
The industrial packaging company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period.
Greif expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.91 per share.
Greif shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $42.17, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.
