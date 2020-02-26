Greif: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) _ Greif Inc. (GEF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $32.3 million.
The Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.
The industrial packaging company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period.
Greif expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.91 per share.
Greif shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.75, a decrease of 14% in the last 12 months.
