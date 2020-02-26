Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL moved closer to labor peace for another decade early Wednesday as player representatives voted to send a new deal already approved by the owners to the full union membership. A simple majority of some 2,000 players must accept the agreement for it to go into effect this year. After nearly four hours of meetings between player reps and members of the NFL's negotiating committee Tuesday in Indianapolis, the 32 team reps spent several more hours discussing the deal that includes a 17-game season. They then gave the nod for all NFL Players Association members to make the final decision.