Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Obi Toppin had 19 points and seven rebounds as No. 4 Dayton survived a sluggish performance to beat George Mason 62-55. The Flyers clinched at least a share of the Atlantic 10 regular-season title with three games to play. Toppin scored 13 of his 19 points after halftime for the Flyers, who own the country’s longest winning streak at 17 games. Jalen Crutcher had 13 points as Dayton finished shooting 50% from the field. AJ Wilson led George Mason with 18 points. Jordan Miller added 13 points and 10 rebounds, his first double-double of the season.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is getting a three-year contract extension and a raise. The 40-year-old coach is now under contract through the 2026 season. He made $4.5 million plus bonuses last season. His salary will increase to $6 million for the 2020 season, $6.5 million for 2021 and $7.6 million for 2022. Increases from 2023 to 2026 will be determined later. Day led Ohio State to a 13-1 record and a College Football Playoff appearance in his first year as head coach. The former quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator was hand-picked to replace Urban Meyer, who retired.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mikko Koivu scored twice to snap a 30-game goalless drought, Eric Staal added his 18th goal and the Minnesota Wild held on to beat the shorthanded Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4. Alex Stalock made 24 saves in goal and Ryan Donato and Kevin Fiala also scored as Minnesota won for the third time in five games under interim coach Dean Evason. Nick Foligno, Emil Bemstrom, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Zach Werenski scored for Columbus. Matiss Kivlenieks made the start in goal and stopped 35 shots in just his fifth NHL game.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Naji Marshall scored 23 points and Xavier recovered from its worst offensive game of the season by pulling away to a 78-67 victory over DePaul. Xavier was coming off a 64-55 loss to No. 12 Villanova. The Musketeers made 10 shots from beyond the arc in the first half while pulling ahead by double-digits against the league's last-place team. Paul Reed had Paul Reed had 14 points and 16 rebounds for DePaul.
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Antonio Williams scored 17 points with five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals and Kent State defeated Miami (Ohio) 74-61. Danny Pippen added 16 points on 5-for-6 shooting. Isaiah Coleman-Lands scored 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers, for Miami (Ohio) while six other RedHawks scored between six and nine points each. The Golden Flashes outscored Miami 42-12 in the paint and held the RedHawks to just three second-chance points.
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Roderick scored a career-high 21 points. making six 3-pointers, and Ohio topped Buffalo 80-69, snapping the Bulls' four-game win streak. The Bobcats opened the game on an 18-0 run, featuring three straight 3s by Roderick and a 3 and a dunk from Ben Vander Plas. Jayvon Graves had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls and became the 21st Buffalo player to surpass 1,000 career points, finishing with 1,013.