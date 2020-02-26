How to ensure a scam-free vacation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Nothing ruins a trip like realizing you’ve been scammed.
It’s getting easier for scammers to target those who book their stays at popular online sites like VRBO and AirBnB.
Here are three things to watch out for:
That oceanfront property, that cabin on the side of a ski slope, that prime location downtown, with the amazing pictures and amenities... and it’s half the price you were expecting!
Beware: This is a classic bait and switch.
AirBnB is in the process of verifying each of its 700 million listings, but that’s a tall task, and there are still plenty of frauds online.
If you’ve found a property on AirBnB or VRBO and the owner asks you to take the conversation outside the app so they can give you a better deal than what’s listed, that’s a huge red flag.
Credit card information you put in the app is protected, but outside it’s the Wild West!
If you book far in advance and get a good deal, especially if you are going for a music festival or conference or other big event in the area in that timeframe, be careful. Hosts are known to contact guests right before they travel claiming there’s an issue with the property.
Really what happens is they were able to rent it and get a much higher rate for the same time. So make sure even after you book that you check the listing and that it’s been removed for the dates you will be using it.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.