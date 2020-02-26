L Brands: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ L Brands Inc. (LB) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $192.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $1.88 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.
The owner of Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works and other chain stores posted revenue of $4.71 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $366.4 million, or $1.33 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $12.91 billion.
For the current quarter ending in May, L Brands expects its per-share loss to be 5 cents.
L Brands shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen 3.5%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.78, a decline of 17% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LB