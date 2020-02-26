Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SPECIAL ELECTIONS
Republicans, Democrats split 2 special House elections
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Republican has won the Kentucky House seat long held by Democrat Rocky Adkins. In a second special election Tuesday, the Democratic candidate was victorious. The elections fill vacancies created when Gov. Andy Beshear hired two Democratic lawmakers to join his administration. In the 99th District, Republican Richard White defeated Democrat William Redwine. The district includes Elliott, Lewis and Rowan counties. Adkins gave up the seat to become Beshear's senior adviser. In the 67th District, Democrat Rachel Roberts defeated Republican Mary Jo Wedding. The district includes part of Campbell County. The seat had been held by veteran Democratic Rep. Dennis Keene,
SCHOOL BOARD-KENTUCKY
Bill introduced to undo Beshear's remake of school board
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate's top leader has introduced a bill aimed at the governor's overhaul of the state school board. Senate President Robert Stivers introduced the bill Tuesday. It would prevent future governors from such a sweeping reorganization of the board's membership. Stivers says it would ensure political, gender and racial diversity on the board overseeing Kentucky's K-12 education system. On his first day in office in December, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear fulfilled a campaign pledge when he disbanded and then recreated the Kentucky Board of Education. Under the bill, Beshear's appointees would lose their seats but could be reconsidered for reappointment.
RURAL HOSPITALS
Bill to assist rural Kentucky hospitals clears House panel
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky House committee has approved a bill to create a loan program to assist financially struggling rural hospitals. The bill is seen as a way to protect rural health care. The measure sailed through the House budget committee without opposition on Tuesday. It now goes to the full House. Hospitals situated in counties with fewer than 50,000 people would be eligible for the loans. The state economic development cabinet would administer the loan program. The measure was introduced following the recent announcement that Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in northeastern Kentucky will close later this year.
AP-US-OPIOID-CRISIS-LAWSUITS
Drugmaker Mallinckrodt reaches $1.6B opioid settlement
The generic drugmaker Mallinckrodt has announced a $1.6 billion deal to settle lawsuits it faces over its role in a national opioid crisis. The company announced the deal Tuesday, saying it has agreement with most states and lawyers representing local governments suing it. The English company was one of the highest-volume opioid producers in the U.S. and is seeking bankruptcy protection as part of the deal. The deal comes as more disputes have become public in some other companies' efforts to settle opioid suits.
CRIME VICTIMS
Crime victims' rights proposal clears Kentucky Senate
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate has approved a proposal that would add a series of crime victims' rights to the state constitution. The measure known as Marsy's Law is a reprise of a 2018 constitutional amendment that cleared the legislature and was approved by Kentucky voters. The amendment was voided when the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled the question posed to voters was too vague. Supporters say the new proposal will remedy those concerns. The bill won Senate passage on a 31-6 vote Tuesday and now goes to the House. It would guarantee that crime victims have the right to timely notification of court proceedings, among other things.
MISSING WOMAN-CHARGES
Woman's ex-boyfriend indicted on charges of murder, robbery
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — The former boyfriend of a missing Kentucky woman has been indicted on murder and robbery charges, and police say remains believed to be hers were found in a storage facility. News outlets report the indictment was handed down Tuesday by a Scott County grand jury. It charges 53-year-old Joseph Hicks with killing 32-year-old Sheena Baxter on Valentine's Day. Georgetown police said in a Facebook post that police searched a Richmond storage facility Tuesday afternoon and found what they believe is Baxter's remains. Hicks was already in jail after being arrested last week on charges of filing a false police report and tampering with evidence.