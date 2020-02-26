Morehead St., Austin Peay meet in conference play

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have collectively accounted for 60 percent of Austin Peay's scoring this season. For Morehead State, Jordan Walker, Tyzhaun Claude and Ta'lon Cooper have combined to score 39 percent of the team's points this season.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Walker has connected on 25.4 percent of the 169 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 10 over the last three games. He's also made 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.