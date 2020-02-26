National coalition coming to Convention Center in 2020

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati USA Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the city will host the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals’ 37th Annual Convention, held November 18-21, 2020.
CVB President, Julie Calvert shared the news at the beginning of the organizations annual meeting Tuesday.
“To be selected as the host city for the NCBMP annual convention is a testament to Cincinnati’s strong reputation as one of the nation’s top destinations for diverse events,” Calvert said.
Nearly 300 top decision makers within African American markets throughout the country will convene in Cincinnati, including hospitality professionals, meeting planners and association executives.
Jason Dunn is the Vice President of Diversity Sales and Inclusion for the CVB. He was elected as Chair of the Board for the NCBMP in November 2019.
“By welcoming the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals for a second time, we will have an audience of hundreds of hosts and event planners that make decisions every day," Dunn said. "This is our time to shine. The economical impact of this event will be felt for many years to come.”
The size and influential nature of the NCBMP Annual Convention is expected to open doors to important business opportunities for the Cincinnati region. Attendees at the Annual Convention are estimated to represent 80 groups and $50 million in potential events.
High profile organizations in attendance will include the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), National Urban League, Prince Hall Shriners, National Bar Association and African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Over the past decade, the number of diversity meetings in Cincinnati has represented more than one-third of all new business booked by the Cincinnati USA CVB, resulting in $129 million in economic impact from 2013-2018.
