NKY teacher surprised with award for exceptional work, enthusiasm

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (FOX19) - A Taylor Mill math teacher is being recognized for her confidence in her students and unwavering belief in their skills.
During a surprise ceremony Wednesday morning, Laura Cole, a teacher at Scott High School, was named a 2019-20 recipient of the Milken Educator Award.
The award was presented by Kentucky Interim Commissioner of Education Kevin Brown, First Lady Britainy Beshear, and Milken Educator Awards Senior Program Director, Greg Gallagher.
Cole was honored for her exceptional work, enthusiasm, and her avoidance of a “one size fits all” approach to teaching.
The Milken Educator Award has been described as “the Oscars of teaching” by Teacher magazine.
The national award comes with an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize. Cole is one of 40 honorees for 2019-20.
More than $140 million in funding, including $70 million in individual $25,000 awards, has been devoted to the overall initiative which includes professional learning opportunities throughout recipients’ careers.
