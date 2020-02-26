NKY’s largest law firm moving HQ to downtown Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The largest law firm in Northern Kentucky is moving its headquarters to downtown Covington.
Currently headquartered in Crestview Hills, DBL Law announced Tuesday it will move to the historic Monarch Building in the next year, bringing up to 76 employees to Covington’s urban core.
DBL Managing Partner Robert Hoffer points out the firm was founded in Covington in 1980, making the move to the Monarch Building a homecoming of sorts.
“Now, 40 years later,” he said, “we are returning to be part of the reclamation of an historic building that is in the middle of a vibrant area.”
Located in the 100 block of East Fourth Street, the Monarch Building is currently being redeveloped and added to by Alan Haehnle.
“I’m honored to be part of this tremendous project that will build on the economic development momentum that Covington is experiencing,” Haehnle said.
Haehnle is reportedly building a new four-story structure adjoining the Monarch building. The new structure, designed by PCA Architecture, promises to integrate modern elements into the Monarch Building’s historic aesthetic.
Hoffer explains the move is about the desirability of the urban core.
“As we work to attract talent in the future, this building - along with the success and reputation of DBL Law - will be a huge driver for us, separating DBL from our competitors,” he said. “It will be a place where people will want to work and build their careers.”
Covington Mayor Joe Meyer praised the move.
“When DBL told us they wanted to move back to their roots, we were eager to talk,” he said. "We’re gaining a highly regarded regional law firm, a lot of jobs, and the return to use of a historically significant building in an area that’s building momentum. This is a meaningful project.”
Hoffer adds the future is bright for the area.
“We have watched as leading Northern Kentucky companies and institutions have made investments in Covington’ urban core," he said. "It is exciting to be now part of that renaissance. We are convinced there is much more to come.”
