No. 23 Ohio State looks for road win vs Nebraska

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Nebraska's Cam Mack has averaged 11.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists while Haanif Cheatham has put up 12.5 points. For the Buckeyes, Kaleb Wesson has averaged 14 points and 9.3 rebounds while CJ Walker has put up 7.9 points.WONDERFUL WESSON: K. Wesson has connected on 41.9 percent of the 93 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last three games. He's also made 71.5 percent of his free throws this season.