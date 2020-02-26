Rain to snow: Here’s what to expect

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain will turn into snow Wednesday and parts of the Tri-State could see a bit of accumulation.
We’re in for another wet morning commute with on and off showers and drizzle.
Temperatures are in the upper 40s now and this will be the warmest it gets.
Steadier rain is expected about 10 a.m.
Colder air will push in this afternoon as the rain changes to a light, wet snow.
Slick roads are not expected.
Pavement temperatures are above freezing, but winds will pick up and gust as high as 29 mph.
All snow will end before dawn Thursday.
The low temperature will fall to 23.
A few lingering flurries and isolated wet spots could cause a few icy patches Thursday morning
The afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cold.
The high will top out around the freezing mark of 32.
Winds will remain brisk with gusts in the upper 20s again.
We’re in for a slight chance of snow between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.
Lows will dip into the mid-to-upper 20s.
Daytime highs will remain in the 30s Friday and Saturday with lows in the 20s.
Warmer air will return next week starting with highs in the upper 40s Sunday, the 50s Monday and we will flirt with 60 degrees by Tuesday.
