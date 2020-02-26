Snow showers by the end of the day Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Scattered showers this afternoon will transfer into snow showers into the evening, as temperatures drop back into the low to mid 30′s. Pavement temperatures Wednesday afternoon and evening will be warmer than freezing as the light snow falls that means roads will be wet. As the snow ends wind speeds will increase and drying of roads will be the rule.
All snow will end before dawn Thursday. A few lingering flurries and isolated wet spots could cause icy patches Thursday morning but those will be rare. While we may see a early snow shower Friday morning, we will stay mainly dry into the weekend. Air temperatures will be cold through the week then quickly warm Sunday into Monday.
This weekend look for 30′s for highs on Saturday and then back to the mid 40′s Sunday staying dry.
