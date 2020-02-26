4 teens arrested for West Side pizza delivery thefts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Four teens have been charged in connection with a rash of pizza delivery thefts on the city’s West Side.
The thefts reportedly occurred in the middle of February. Police say the most recent crime happened Sunday.
The teens are reportedly between 14 and 16 years of age.
Four of the thefts happened Feb. 15, when drives from Larosa’s Boudinot Avenue location, the Domino’s on Glenmore Avenue, the Chopsticks House on Glenway Avenue and the Papa John’s on Glenway Avenue were called out for fake deliveries.
“The suspects were calling in fake pizza orders and food orders,” CPD Lt. Brent McCurley said. “And then when he driver would arrive and discover that the delivery had not been called in from that location, then the suspect would approach them at gunpoint for money and food and some cases, cell phones.”
None of the delivery drivers were hurt, police say.
Police claimed last week a total of six delivery drivers have been robbed around Westwood going back to the first of the year.
Charges against the teens have not yet been announced.
