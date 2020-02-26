Temps fall Wednesday, ending the day with some snow showers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another wet start on your Wednesday morning, look for damp roads, rain showers, and drizzle around. Our daytime high will be in the low 40′s, before a quick drop during the afternoon.
As the temperature drop slowly Wednesday afternoon, rain showers will change to light, wet snow showers with no slick driving in the forecast.
Pavement temperatures Wednesday afternoon and evening will be warmer than freezing as the light snow falls that means roads will be wet. As the snow ends wind speeds will increase and drying of roads will be the rule.
All snow will end before dawn Thursday. A few lingering flurries and isolated wet spots could cause icy patches Thursday morning but those will be rare. Air temperatures will be cold through the week then quickly warm Monday.
This weekend look for 30′s for highs on Saturday and then back to the mid 40′s Sunday staying dry.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.