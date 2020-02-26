Tri-state mother says rock thrown at her car while children were inside

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Bond Hill mother was driving her children to daycare on Friday when she says a rock splintered her windshield.
The incident allegedly happened in the 1100 block of Corinth Avenue. Maurette St. Fleur says it it was too dark out to see who threw the rock.
“As I’m driving, I hear something hit the car with a loud thud,” she explained, adding she was frightened so she kept driving.
Once she reached her childrens’ daycare, St. Fleur got out and evaluated the damage, she says.
“I check the car on my way out, and that’s hone I noticed the glass was cracked at the top of my car,” she recalled, later describing the crack as “spider-webby.”
She also says it’s not the first time this has happened.
After the Tuesday incident, St. Fleur says she drove back to the place where it happened and noticed a person in the same area with their head down. She says she believes that person may be a repeat offender.
“The day before, the same thing happened,” she explained. “I heard a loud thud. You know, I didn’t stip and check, because it’s dark. It’s 6:30 in the morning, and who wants to stop. You’re a young woman with two children in your car.”
St. Fleur says she thinks it could be a teen in the neighborhood goofing off, but she adds it’s no joke.
“My deductible is pretty high," she said. “It’s $1,000, so the insurance wasn’t going to cover it. So I had to come out of pocket paying for a windshield to be replace.”
She also says someone could have gotten hurt.
“This could have easily flown through my glass, my windshield,” she said. “It could have injured me. It could have injured my children."
Police are investigating. They say they are searching for other drivers in the area who have had similar incidents.
Meanwhile, St. Fleur tells us she’s changing her route to her childrens’ daycare.
