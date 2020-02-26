West Chester man arrested for soliciting sex with a minor

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - A man in West Chester was arrested for soliciting sex with a minor, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
Jones said 64-year-old Stewart Dickerson believed he was communicating with a 15-year-old male, however, it was the Butler County investigations division talking to him.
After agreeing to meet him at a location, Dickerson was taken into custody.
Detectives executed multiple search warrants and he was booked into the Butler County Jail for importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.