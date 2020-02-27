Big Lots: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Big Lots Inc. (BIG) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $93.8 million.
The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.39 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.53 per share.
The discount retailer posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $242.5 million, or $6.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.32 billion.
For the current quarter ending in May, Big Lots expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 45 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.40 per share.
Big Lots shares have decreased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.44, a decrease of 29% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIG