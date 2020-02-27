Cincinnati City Councilman Greg Lansdman loaned Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard $1K

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Councilman Greg Landsman confirmed Thursday he loaned Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard $1,000 last year.
Landsman said he checked first with the city solicitor to see if he could legally give Dennard a loan last year and was told it was OK, just be sure to report it on his annual campaign finance report.
Landsman said he plans to report the loans and suggested to Dennard she report them, too. The reports are filed with the city in May.
“I try to help anyone that comes my way, it’s how I was raised. If you can help, help. In this case, I obviously asked the solicitor first," Landsman said in a statement to FOX19 NOW.
There were two loans totaling $1,000: one for $500 in July and another $500 one in October, he confirmed.
Dennard is accused in federal court records of engaging in acts and attempting acts of bribery and extortion and trying to exchange her votes for money between August and December 2019.
Dennard is accused of engaging in and attempting acts of bribery and extortion and trying to exchange her votes for money between August and December 2019.
A criminal complaint alleges she requested $10,000 to $15,000 for personal expenses from an employee at a law firm representing a stakeholder in The Banks development on the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati. The unnamed person reached out to the FBI and then, under FBI direction, exchanged a total of $15,000 with her for upcoming votes.
The criminal complaint also reveals federal officials believe a large amount of more cash went into her bank account last year with unknown origins.
“Analysis of her personal banking account records from June 3, 2019 to Nov. 21, 2019 indicate numerous cash deposits in an amount totaling $20,295.00. The source of the cash deposits is unknown," the FBI agent wrote.
FOX19 NOW is reaching out to Dennard’ and her lawyers for comment about the loan from Landsman and will update this breaking story throughout the day.
The attorneys representing the Democratic councilwoman, Martin Pinales and Eric Eckes, released a statement on her behalf Wednesday that said she “looks forward to addressing the serious allegations made against her. She understands there are immediate questions about her continued service on City Council. She recognizes that her constituents deserve to know whether she will continue to serve in the seat to which she was elected while she works to clear her name. To that end, Ms. Dennard will make a decision about her future on City Council by the end of next week.”
On Thursday morning, an anti-tax activist filed a lawsuit with Hamilton County Probate Court to have her removed from office.
An initial hearing is scheduled for March 9 at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.