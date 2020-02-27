Crews battle fully-involved fire in Mt. Airy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati fire crews said they are on scene battling a fully-involved residential fire in Mt. Airy Thursday morning.
They responded to the 5100 block of Kirby Avenue just before 4 a.m.
Their most recent update from the scene says they knocked down the main body of the fire, but continue to look for hidden fire.
Kirby Avenue is shut down in the area until further notice, according to Cincinnati police.
