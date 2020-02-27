Crooks amping up campaign donation scams ahead of the election

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Scammers are after your money, and they’ve got a new way to get it ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
That’s why you should be paying attention to the phone calls you’re receiving related to the campaign. Scammers are targeting you to donate to presidential candidates, but the money isn’t going to the candidates.
It’s called ‘spoofing.’ It’s where information that appears on your phone looks like the call is coming from a candidate or a political group. It’s not.
They ask for a donation, and the money goes directly to them.
The calls are not affected by Do Not Call lists.
The easiest way to protect yourself is just not to answer the phone.
If you are interested in donating to a political candidate, you should go to the official website and make your donation there. You should also check to make sure the website begins with ‘https’ which adds an additional layer of security.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.